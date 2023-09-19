Allyson Briggs Brings Her Haunting Hollywood Glamour Repertoire To The Triad Theater This Halloween

A Night of Halloween Glamour - The Triad Theater - New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Triad Theater, in association with Philip Paul Kelly, is pleased to announce a haunting Halloween night of live music on Friday, October 29, 2023, with Allyson Briggs and her jazz band Fleur Seule . Ms. Briggs brings her repertoire of beautiful jazz and big band songs, an eclectic cocktail of high-class music topped with the glamour of a bygone era. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Rainbow Room, and Birdland Jazz Club. She is one of the most sought-after vocalists in New York and shared the stage with Lionel Richie, Michael Feinstein, Ciara Renée, Adam Levine, Catherine Russell, Jeremy Jordan, and Luba Mason.

The night will open with a special guest star, veteran cabaret entertainer, and TV personality Nelson Aspen . Mr. Aspen spent three decades on morning television, including over 19 years as the Show Business Editor for Australia's #1 rated "Sunrise" morning show, and is a nearly 40-year veteran of the Cabaret circuit. He has performed his successful one-man shows internationally, from Australia's Adelaide Cabaret Festival to New York City's Green Room 42.

Festivities include a Costume contest (Come Dressed as your favorite movie star), a Champagne Toast with Ms. Briggs and Mr. Aspen, and a photographer will be on hand to take glamour shots. Tickets are $35.00 +Service Charge ($40.00 +Service Charge at the Door) with a two-drink minimum and available now through InstantSeats

About Philip Paul Kelly

Philip Paul Kelly is a booker at New York City's premiere Off-Broadway venue“The Triad Theater.” Mr. Kelly successfully produced and hosted“The Hero's Benefit” after 9-11 at the legendary theater which featured appearances by Tony Roberts, Louise Pitre, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Andrea Marcovicci, and Grammy Award Winning Composer Julie Gold. A veteran Singer, Actor, and Writer, Mr. Kelly wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the musical, "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," which held two successful readings at the theater.

About the Triad Theater

Built in 1984, The Triad is the original home of four of the most successful shows in off-Broadway History including Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton, and Celebrity Autobiography.





