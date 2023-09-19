Autoflow's Scheduling And Calendar Features Streamline Appointment Booking And Check-In Process

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Autoflow's scheduling and calendar features equip shops with the ability to more efficiently manage their workflow and oversee their operations. Shops can add a modern scheduler to their website, promoting website visits into confirmed appointments, as well as offer a kiosk for walk-in customers.

Autoflow's robust, two-way integration is compatible with the leading shop management software. The scheduler gives website visitors the tools needed to avoid missed phone calls and voicemails and sends automated text and email reminders, reducing no-show appointments. Additionally, the calendar feature enables service advisors to view appointments, events, and current active jobs.

“Autoflow has always been about the process and enhancing client relationships with simple and effective communication,” explains Craig O'Neill, Autoflow's vice president of training.“Our scheduler keeps this in balance by enabling shops to offer an automated but welcoming first contact process. The result? We've implemented intelligent automation that sets the stage for real, genuine, human-to-human communication.”

Autoflow is a cloud-based, comprehensive, timesaving tool delivering digital, paperless solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, digital vehicle inspections , work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

----

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

Chan Patel

Autoflow (formerly autotext.me)

+1 469-701-2321



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

How to use Autoflow's scheduler feature