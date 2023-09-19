Zoic Capital Participates In Seed Round Investment In Chromatan Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Zoic Capital invests in ChromaTan Technologies Zoic Capital ... funds medical technologies with the ability to improve life. ChromaTan's bioprocessing purification systems will usher in a new lean, agile, and efficient generation of medicine.” - Neal Mody, Zoic CapitalSEATTLE, WA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Zoic Capital , a Seattle-based med-tech investment firm, has participated in a new round of funding for ChromaTan . This biotechnology company is creating a novel purification system called ContinuCountercurrent Tangential Chromatography (CCTC), which halves the cost of biologics purification and offers significantly higher yields for gene therapies than traditional purification techniques.
“ChromaTan is pleased to partner with Zoic Capital in this round,” said Oleg Shinkazh, Founder & CTO of ChromaTan.“The expertise and connections they bring, including the addition of Don Gerson as a Board Observer on behalf of Zoic Capital, elevates our company.”
“Zoic Capital exists to identify and fund new medical technologies that have the ability to improve life for millions of people,” said Neal Mody, Managing Partner at Zoic Capital.“ChromaTan's bioprocessing purification systems will usher in a new lean, agile, and efficient generation of medicine.”
ChromaTan, like many Zoic investments, has developed an infrastructure to buoy medical innovations. The company is made up of a highly experienced team of renowned bio-separations experts and is guided by a strong board of directors with deep expertise in scientific research and process development. They have also established early contracts with three of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, a research contract with MIT, and partnership with a gene therapeutics company.
“We're excited for the opportunity to work together to revolutionize integrated continubiomanufacturing and thereby offer the potential of bringing about big changes to healthcare,” added Dr. Rajiv Datar, President & CEO of ChromaTan.
“Manufacturing problems have for years stymied a medical revolution,” said Adrian Berliner, Head of Due Diligence at Zoic Capital.“ChromaTan is the first technology I have seen designed to power the medical world to come.”
About Zoic Capital
Zoic Capital is a venture firm based in Seattle, Washington that identifies, invests in, and fosters early-stage medical technology companies. For more information, visit .
About ChromaTan
ChromaTan, headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, is developing ContinuCountercurrent Tangential Chromatography (CCTC) purification solutions that enable less expensive, higher quality bio production to drive down the cost of life-saving therapies. The company's impact will include fully integrated continubioprocessing for continuvia perfusion reactor and CCTC across several verticals in biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit .
