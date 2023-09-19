Studycat And Mômji Join Forces To Elevate Language Learning For Children

Redefining Childhood Education: Digital Language Tools Meet Personalized Care

PARIS, FRANCE, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership, Studycat, a global leader in language learning for kids, has teamed up with Mômji, France's leading language childcare service provider. This collaboration will equip Mômji's bilingual nannies with Studycat's award-winning Fun English , enhancing the language learning experience for the children they care for.

This partnership reflects Studycat and Mômji's shared commitment to making language learning an engaging and holistic experience. It promises a more collaborative and immersive language learning journey for children, highlighting both companies' dedication to educational innovation and excellence.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

1. Interactive Learning: Children get the best of both worlds – personalized care from Mômji nannies and engaging digital language learning from Studycat.

2. Consistent Exposure: Regular interaction with the Fun English app ensures continulanguage immersion, enhancing retention and proficiency.

3. Holistic Development: Beyond language skills, the app promotes cognitive, emotional, and social development through its games and activities.

About Mômji:

Paris-based Mômji specializes in language immersion experiences through bilingual babysitting and teaching, facilitating organic language exposure for children.

About Studycat:

Studycat stands at the forefront of edtech with its engaging mobile applications, seamlessly integrating play with pedagogical content. Their solution empowers children to kickstart their language learning across five languages: English, Chinese, Spanish, French, and German. Boasting over 15 million downloads globally, Studycat has found its place in homes, homeschooling environments, and traditional classroom settings.

