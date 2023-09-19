PM Visits Development Bank, Highlights Reforms, Decentralization

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh paid a visit to the Cities and Villages Development Bank on Tuesday, underscoring the role of local institutions in propelling the nation forward.
The visit is one of many where the Prime Minister seeks first-hand insights into the operational dynamics of variinstitutions.
During the engagement, Khasawneh emphasized the significant strides made by the Ministry of Local Administration and the bank in citizen service and community development amidst financial challenges.
Notably present were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization Nasser Sharida, alongside other top-ranking officials.
The premier said his government is poised to exempt municipalities from accruing interest on overdrawn accounts until the end of 2022, which equates to a relief of over 13 million dinars.
This move is anticipated to provide fiscal breathing space for municipalities, allowing them to optimize their expenditure to enhance community services.
Khasawneh lauded the bank's progressive vision on environmental sustainability and its commitment to battling the repercussions of climate change. He also acknowledged the noticeable improvements in cleanliness, a credit to the Ministry of Local Administration's rigorefforts.
The Prime Minister reiterated the significance of streamlining services through electronic integration, pinpointing its role in simplifying processes for both citizens and investors.
He cited the Investment Environment Law, urging municipalities to remain aligned with its provisions, especially concerning the stipulated 15-day window for license approvals.
Khasawneh also emphasized the importance of sound governance in private investment within municipalities, urging meticulplanning and scientific study to avoid previpitfalls.
He further stressed the autonomy of municipalities, particularly concerning employment, project management, and investment decisions, in sync with modern administrative reforms.
In the context of decentralization, Khasawneh highlighted its national importance, advocating for a governance framework that safeguards the interests of all stakeholders.
He acknowledged the foundational tenets of decentralization but also underlined the necessity for clarity and transparency in its implementation.
The Prime Minister was also briefed on varioperational facets of the Ministry of Local Administration and its upcoming projects, such as the establishment of machinery maintenance centers expected to reduce annual costs.
Concluding the visit, Deputy Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, Muhammad Harahsheh, provided insights into the bank's fiscal health, alignment with public sector modernization, and ongoing environmental projects.
