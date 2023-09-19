Invest For Better Expands Proven Values-Aligned Investing Program To Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) European Expansion Funded by Climate Finance Fund; BETTER FINANCE Partners with Invest for Better to Replicate Model in France, Germany, Poland, and Spain
BOSTON, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On the heels of the annual National Invest for Better Day on September 15, Invest for Better, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that gives women the confidence, skills, and encouragement they need to take control of their assets and use them to influence things they care about, announced the expansion of its program in France, Germany, Spain, and Poland. Following the program expansion, Activate Your Money: Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World, authored by Invest for Better co-founder Janine Firpo, will be released in local language versions in those four countries.
Invest for Better has spearheaded a movement toward a better financial system focused on values-aligned investing, a strategy that emphasizes aligning one's personal values with their banking and financial markets choices without forfeiting returns. Invest for Better offers women programs and resources, including peer-led investing Circles, focused on increasing an individual's investment confidence and building a trusted community of support. To date, more than 1,000 women, mostly in the U.S., have participated in Invest for Better Circles, with over 90% successfully taking concrete steps towards their goals and over 50% moving money into values-aligned investments in their first 6 months.
Invest for Better's European expansion is being funded through a grant from the Climate Finance Fund , a philanthropic platform that helps mobilize capital for climate solutions. Belgium-based BETTER FINANCE , which acts as an independent financial expertise center to the direct benefit of European financial services users, will use the grant to adapt Invest for Better's model in the four pilot countries. The nonprofit's model will also see an expansion through the introduction of co-ed circles, keeping in line with their belief that there is opportunity for everyone to activate their money to make a more just world for all. They expect to have 800 participants in its European Circle programs in the first year alone.
This expansion comes as values-aligned investing continues to gain popularity among women following the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a UBS survey found nearly 9 in 10 women now have a deeper commitment to purpose-led finances and believe in using their money as a tool to effect positive change. Further, despite the fact the financial sector is dominated by men, studies from the last several decades have shown women generate a consistently higher rate of return on investments than men.
“Over the last few years, we've seen the interest in values-aligned investing grow quickly, especially among women and millennials,” said Firpo.“Invest for Better's mission is to catalyze a movement of educated, enabled and empowered women who activate the power of their investing for social good. We see tremendopportunity to grow our community in Europe, which benefits from one of the world's most advanced and progressive corporate and investor sustainability laws and reporting requirements. We're grateful to the Climate Finance Fund for enablingto expand our footprint into Europe and to BETTER FINANCE for supportingon our mission.”
“There are significant gender disparities in financial education, especially when it comes to Climate Finance,” said Mariyan Nikolov, Research & Policy Officer at BETTER FINANCE.“We should improve education and encourage conversations among citizens to narrow these gaps. This can lead to both financial gains for citizens and long-lasting benefits to the environment.”
