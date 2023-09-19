Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces $2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Eloxx from the offering are expected to be approximately $2 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by Eloxx. Eloxx currently intends to use theproceeds from the offering to advance ELX-02, being developed for the treatment of Alport syndrome with nonsense mutations and other rare proteinuric kidney diseases, progress the development of ZKN-013, fund discovery efforts for the company's TURBO-ZMTM platform, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) offered in the registered direct offering (but excluding the unregistered warrants offered in the concurrent private placement and the shares of common stock underlying such unregistered warrants) are being offered and sold by the Company pursuant to a“shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-258994), including a base prospectus, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 20, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on August 30, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) to be issued in the registered direct offering are being made only by means of a prospecsupplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospecsupplement and an accompanying base prospecrelating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at Electronic copies of the final prospecsupplement and accompanying base prospecmay also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at .

The offer and sale of the unregistered warrants in the private placement are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and/or Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying such unregistered warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the unregistered warrants offered in the private placement and the underlying shares of common stock may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Eloxx Pharmaceutical

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the science of ribosome modulation, leveraging its innovative TURBO-ZMTM chemistry technology platform in an effort to develop novel Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs) and its library of Eukaryotic Ribosome Selective Glycosides (ERSGs). Eloxx's lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ELX-02 for the treatment of CF patients with nonsense mutations. In addition, ELX-02 has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of CF patients with nonsense mutations by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Commission. ELX-02 is in clinical development, focusing on cystic fibrosis Trial NCT04135495, EU/IL Trial NCT04126473). Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on select rare diseases, including inherited diseases, cancer caused by nonsense mutations, kidney diseases, including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the timing of filing and effectiveness of any registration statement and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, as well as the expected timing of trials of our product candidates and the potential of our product candidate to treat nonsense mutations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words“aim,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“explore,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“seeks,” or“continue” or the negative of these terms similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections based on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to variimportant factors, including, but not limited to: market and other conditions, our ability to progress any product candidates in preclinical or clinical trials; the uncertainty of clinical trial results and the fact that positive results from preclinical studies are not always indicative of positive clinical results; the scope, rate and progress of our preclinical studies and clinical trials and other research and development activities; the competition for patient enrollment from drug candidates in development; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trials, operations, vendors, suppliers, and employees; our ability to obtain the capital necessary to fund our operations; the cost of filing, prosecuting, defending and enforcing any patent claims and other intellectual property rights; our ability to obtain financial in the future through product licensing, public or private equity or debt financing or otherwise; general business conditions, regulatory environment, competition and market for our products; and business ability and judgment of personnel, and the availability of qualified personnel and other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at and the“Financials & Filings” page of our website at .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we have no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

