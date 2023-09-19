Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.70% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Germany Agricultural Machinery Market
Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Report, Forecast 2023-28
Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Growth , Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028′′, the Germany agricultural machinery market reached a value of USD 5.64 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable farming practices, coupled with technological advancements, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.70% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 6.99 billion by 2028.
Agricultural machinery, encompassing a broad range of equipment from tractors to harvesters, plays a pivotal role in enhancing farm productivity, ensuring timely agricultural processes, and reducing manual labour dependency. Germany, with its engineering prowess and a rich farming history, stands at the forefront of developing innovative, durable, and efficient agricultural machinery.
One of the primary Germany agricultural machinery market trends is the country's emphasis on mechanisation to achieve sustainable agriculture. As German farmers grapple with challenges like changing climatic conditions, decreasing farmlands, and increasing demand for food, the role of machinery that can optimise farm output while ensuring sustainability becomes paramount.
Moreover, Germany's reputation as an engineering giant translates to its agricultural machinery sector as well. The presence of several globally recognised machinery manufacturers in the country, known for their innovation, quality, and efficiency, substantially fuels Germany agricultural machinery market growth. Companies like CLAAS and Krone are not just catering to the domestic demand but have a significant export footprint, further strengthening the market position.
In addition to the primary farming equipment, there is a surge in demand for specialised machinery tailored for specific agricultural tasks, from soil preparation to post-harvest processing. This trend is driven by the diversification of German agriculture and the rising complexity of farming operations.
Furthermore, as sustainable farming practices gain traction, machinery that supports conservation agriculture, such as minimum tillage equipment and precision planters, is witnessing heightened demand, propelling the Germany agricultural machinery market expansion. This shift is in line with Germany's commitment to environmental conservation and its aim to achieve a significant portion of its food production through sustainable means.
Germany's foon smart farming and digitalisation presents a plethora of opportunities as the lines between conventional farming and tech-driven agriculture blur. Therefore, machinery equipped with sensors, AI-driven insights, and remote monitoring capabilities will dominate the scene, fuelling the Germany agricultural machinery market demand.
Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on tractor horsepower, ploughing, and cultivating machinery, planting machinery, harvesting machinery, haying and forage machinery, irrigation machinery, and application.
Market Breakup by Tractor Horsepower
Below 40 HP
40 to 120 HP
Above 120 HP
Market Breakup by Ploughing and Cultivating Machinery
Ploughs
Harrows
Cultivators and Tillers
Others
Market Breakup by Planting Machinery
Seed Drills
Planters
Spreaders
Others
Market Breakup by Harvesting Machinery
Combine Harvesters
Forage Harvesters
Others
Market Breakup by Haying and Forage Machinery
Mowers and Conditioners
Balers
Others
Market Breakup by Irrigation Machinery
Sprinkler Irrigation
Drip Irrigation
Others
Market Breakup by Application
Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation
Sowing and Planting
Weed Cultivation
Plant Protection
Harvesting and Threshing
Post-harvest and Agro-Processing
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Germany agricultural machinery market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
ACorporation (Fendt)
Kubota Corporation
Deere & Company
Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. (Netafim Ltd.)
CLAAS KGaA mbH
KUHN SAS
DAEDONG KIOTI Europe BV
CNH Industrial N.V.
Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.
Others
