IACS Initiates Petition To Oversee Police Actions Against People Of“Limited Value”

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Indian American Community Services (IACS ) is deeply disturbed by the recently released video recordings of police conversations related to the tragic death of 23-year-old, Jaahnavi Kandula. This video shows the abhorrent and dehumanizing remarks of Seattle Police Department (SPD ) officers regarding the tragic death of Ms. Kandula.





The IACS steadfastly stands in solidarity with justice movements condemning violence and institutionalized racism towards Black people and Indigenpeople. The video footage from the night of Ms. Kandula's heartbreaking death sheds light on the calldisregard and bias against human life of not only the Indian American immigrant community but also against other communities of color and marginalized populations. In addition, it harks back to the extreme violence and apathy that Black people and Indigenpeople face from the very institutions that are supposed to foster community trust and ensure safety.

Through the petition available at Change, the IACS and its partners seek the following from the City of Seattle and Seattle Police Department:

Organizations supporting this petition include :



Indian American Community Services (IACS)

Asian Counseling Referral Service (ACRS)

Asia Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) Seattle

Asia Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) East King County

Eastside For All

Indo-American Friendship Forum (IAFF)

Japanese American Citizens League (JACL)

Pacific Islander Health Board of WA State

Asia Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) South Puget Sound

Town Hall Seattle

AWU

Asia Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) Snohomish County

Refugee & Immigrant Services Northwest

Muslim Community Network Association MCNA

Asian Pacific American Advocates of Greater Seattle

Indian American Friendship Forum (IAFF)

WA State Commission of Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA)

Tasveer

Coalition of Seattle Indian Americans CSIA

KhaGurmat

Asia Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) Pierce County

4 Tomorrow

Africans on the Eastside

Indian American Muslim Council IAMC – Seattle Chapter

Humanize Homelessness and Dignity First

Ambedkar International Center,

Ambedkar King Study Circle

Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of Yakima

Periyar Ambedkar study circle QD– Queer Desis and Allies of South Asia

About Indian American Community Services

IACS is the longest-serving Asian Indian organization in the Pacific Northwest. Secular and volunteer-driven, IACS works to connect and empower the Indian American community through programs, services, and advocacy for people of all ages and all life stages. For more information: , Facebook .

Contacts

Lalita Uppala



