Colombian president calls for UN peace summits in address to SDGs summit

(MENAFN) During the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit within the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Colombian Leader Gustavo Petro made a suggestion on Monday. He recommended the organization of peace summits with the goal of addressing the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine, citing their similarities as the basis for this proposal.



“The United Nations and humanity have to speed up the road to end wars now. I propose, in particular, to hold two peace conferences: one on the war in Ukraine and the other on the conflict over Palestine, because they are similar," Petro stated.



Petro observed that since his previous speech at the United Nations, there has been a surge in armed conflicts and an increase in poverty and hunger rates globally.



"Undoubtedly if we make a balance between our last meeting a year ago and this one, the problems of humanity have worsened. War continues, poverty and hunger are on the rise, the climate crisis is showing one of the fiercest levels this year compared to previous years and the sustainable development goals are further away than ever on the horizon of humanity," he claimed.

