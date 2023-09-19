ADIB Enhances Emiratisation Drive within Banking and the Financial Services Sector at Ru’ya Career Fair

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 19 September 2023: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the leading financial institution announces its participation at Ru’ya Career Fair, an annual event offering dynamic job and training opportunities for Emirati youth. Starting from today and running until 21st September, ADIB is actively engaged in attracting talents and supporting the UAE Government's endeavors to advance Emiratisation within banking and the financial services sector.



ADIB's consistent participation in Ru’ya job fair is a testament to its commitment to empowering local youth and contributing to the development of the UAE's national talent pool. It underscores the bank’s ongoing commitment to the region's aspiring professionals.



The bank will select suitable candidates following its approved recruitment procedures. With an Emiratisation ratio of 45% and a track record of successful career development programs, ADIB has not only met but also exceeded all the UAE Central Bank’s Emiratisation targets. This achievement reflects ADIB’s knowledge and expertise, enabling it to capitalize on growth opportunities within the UAE economy and maintain its leadership position in the banking industry.



Commenting on the announcement, Bushra Alshehhi, Chief Human Resources Officer, ADIB, said: “ADIB proudly participates in Ru'ya, a career fair dedicated to empowering Emirati talent. It is seamlessly aligned with our vision of attracting and harnessing top Emirati skills to bolster the UAE economy. This underscores our commitment to Emiratisation with a remarkable 45% Emiratisation ratio, reflecting our alignment with the UAE Government's mission to empower the Emirati youth and expand the UAE's talent pool in financial services, and showcasing our dedication to nurturing homegrown talent. We are able to do so, due to our flagship banking academy and initiatives providing our UAE nationals with vital hands-on management experience and enriching their careers.”



ADIB onboarded approximately 345 UAE Nationals across a range of positions, including senior management positions, within the last year. The central focus of ADIB's human resources strategy has been on recruiting, nurturing, and advancing local talent in the UAE.



