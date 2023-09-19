HPA Talent Signs 7-Time PBA Player Of The Year, Jason Belmonte

Belmo Bowler

If You've Never Heard of BELMO, He's Coming Your Way

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- HPA Talent , a leading management agency specializing in professional sports music and celebrity representation, is thrilled to announce the signing of Jason Belmonte, widely regarded as the world's most dominant bowler, to its roster of elite athletes. This exciting partnership brings together the unparalleled talent of Jason Belmonte with HPA Talent's expertise in sports management, creating new opportunities and expanding horizons for the Australian bowling legend.

With a career spanning over two decades, Jason“Belmo” Belmonte has cemented his legacy as one of the most iconic and successful figures in the sport of bowling. Boasting numeraccolades, He has won 31 PBA titles (seventh most all-time), including a record 15 major championships; he is only one of eight bowlers in PBA tour history to achieve 30 wins, making him the only 30-time winner in PBA Tour history who is not currently a member of the PBA Hall of Fame (he has yet to meet the 20 years on Tour requirement).

HPA Talent has long been recognized for its commitment to nurturing and advancing the careers of top-tier athletes. By adding Jason Belmonte to their esteemed roster, the agency continues to affirm its dedication to representing the best in the world of sports.

"We are fired up here to welcome Jason Belmonte to the HPA Talent family," said Paris D'Jon, President of HPA Talent. "Jason's a 7-time PBA Player of the Year so his numbers speak for themselves. What I admire about Jason is his grit. He's self-made, self-taught and his vision for the future of the sport is something we can get behind.” We are committed to supporting him in achieving even greater heights in his career."

Jason Belmonte, equally enthusiastic about the partnership, expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career. "I am truly honored and thrilled to join HPA Talent," said Belmonte. "Their reputation for excellence in athlete representation precedes them, and I believe that this collaboration will open up exciting possibilities for my future in the sport. I am eager to work closely with HPA Talent to explore new avenues, engage with fans, and continue to promote the sport of bowling on a global scale."

As a global icon in the world of bowling, he's known for being one of the first bowlers to gain media attention for using the two-handed approach style to deliver his shot. With HPA Talent's support, Jason looks forward to leveraging his platform to inspire and engage with fans and enthusiasts around the world.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of both Jason Belmonte and HPA Talent, promising a future filled with groundbreaking achievements, memorable moments, and an enduring legacy in the sport of bowling.



About HPA Talent: HPA Talent is a premier sports management agency that represents a diverse portfolio of world-class athletes across varisports disciplines. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, HPA Talent provides comprehensive management and career development services to its clients, enabling them to reach their full potential.

