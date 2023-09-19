Jordan Partakes In SDG Summit In New York

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) - Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh participated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, which opened in New York on Monday during the General Assembly high-level week.
The ministry released a statement on Tuesday saying that the summit concluded with the approval of a political statement to address the increasing number of global crises and conflicts, which are having the greatest impact on the most vulnerable countries.
Those attending the summit undertook to renew their commitments to significantly enhance the destiny of humanity, assist the impoverished worldwide, and reassert the primary commitment of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.
In remarks during a dialogue entitled "Building resilience and leaving no one behind," Radaideh reaffirmed Jordan's efforts to achieve this principle as an integral part of the government's approach.
He said Jordan has embarked on a process of modernizing its political, economic, and administrative aspects through dialogues between the public and private sectors to ultimately promote inclusive and long-term growth while creating economic opportunities for women and young people.
Radaideh touched on the accomplishments made in Jordan with regards to social protection, disability integration, healthcare, education, women's empowerment, gender equality, and the promotion of fair employment opportunities to establish inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. He also highlighted Jordan's work on environmental sustainability and climate change, which align with sustainable development goals.
MENAFN19092023000117011021ID1107099024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.