Kazakhstan Emphasizes Need To Building Trade Terminal In Iranian Port

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as a strategic partner in the Caspian Sea region.

During the talks, the leaders of the two states discussed the current state and prospects for further development of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation. The sides noted the importance of adopting a set of measures to increase cooperation in the spheres of transport, logistics, and trade.

"We have reached very useful agreements on the vprocedure as well as on other areas related to the interaction between business and citizens. I would like to say that Kazakhstan is absolutely committed to strengthening relations with Iran. Both governments should take appropriate measures to implement our agreements previously reached in Tehran. I look forward to seeing you again in Kazakhstan," Tokayev said.

In turn, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said that Kazakhstan and Iran have exemplary relations based on strong ties of friendship and mutual support.

"Iran and Kazakhstan enjoy excellent bilateral relations, having this level of partnership makestake further steps to develop our relations, especially in the field of trade. We are serious about expanding relations with brotherly Kazakhstan. Our countries have great potential, and utilizing these opportunities will serve us well," Raisi said.

The leaders emphasized the great potential of strengthening transit and transport links. In particular, they noted the great potential of using the railway between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran as a key route for the development of mutual trade and transport across the Caspian Sea.