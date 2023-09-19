Kazakhstan Emphasizes Need To Building Trade Terminal In Iranian Port

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 19. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the importance of
building a Kazakh trade terminal in the Iranian port of Bandar
Abbas during a meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on the
sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.
Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to
strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as a strategic partner
in the Caspian Sea region.
During the talks, the leaders of the two states discussed the
current state and prospects for further development of
Kazakh-Iranian cooperation. The sides noted the importance of
adopting a set of measures to increase cooperation in the spheres
of transport, logistics, and trade.
"We have reached very useful agreements on the vprocedure as
well as on other areas related to the interaction between business
and citizens. I would like to say that Kazakhstan is absolutely
committed to strengthening relations with Iran. Both governments
should take appropriate measures to implement our agreements
previously reached in Tehran. I look forward to seeing you again in
Kazakhstan," Tokayev said.
In turn, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said that Kazakhstan
and Iran have exemplary relations based on strong ties of
friendship and mutual support.
"Iran and Kazakhstan enjoy excellent bilateral relations, having
this level of partnership makestake further steps to develop
our relations, especially in the field of trade. We are serious
about expanding relations with brotherly Kazakhstan. Our countries
have great potential, and utilizing these opportunities will serve
us well," Raisi said.
The leaders emphasized the great potential of strengthening
transit and transport links. In particular, they noted the great
potential of using the railway between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan,
and Iran as a key route for the development of mutual trade and
transport across the Caspian Sea.
