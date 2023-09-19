Sharjah Ruler Renames Sharjah Documentation And Archives Authority

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree renaming the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority.

The Emiri Decree mandates to replace the existing name, "Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority," with“The Documents House in the Emirate of Sharjah”. This change will be applicable wherever it appears in legislation and in all administrative, financial, legal and other matters,

The house will be headed by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.