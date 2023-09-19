Iraq FM says Development Road project very tactical scheme

(MENAFN) The Development Road project is a very tactical scheme that connects Iraq’s Faw Peninsula and southern Iraq, and Basra with Turkey, as well as across Turkey with Iraq, as stated by Iraq’s foreign minister.



In New York for this week’s UN General Assembly, Fuad Hussein talked with a Turkish news agency around the milestone project, the combat with the terrorist faction PKK, as well as energy and security collaboration.



Regarding the Turkey-Iraq Development Road project, Hussein declared that they have a “multidimensional relationship” with Turkey.



“As for the project, it is a strategic project which links (the) Faw (Peninsula) and south of Iraq, so Basra with Turkey, and through Turkey with Iraq. So it is really an important project for Iraq but also for the region,” he stated.



Emphasizing that they are actually enthusiastic to have Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan pay a trip to Baghdad, he declared that doing so will drive the affiliation further, evolving two-sided relations.

