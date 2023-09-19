Erdogan highlights Turkey’s role in Iraq development project

During his participation in the Concordia summit in New York as part of the UN General Assembly meetings, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed the potential for a new world to emerge through Turkey's involvement in the Iraq Development Road Project. This project aims to connect southern Iraq with Turkey, providing a significant opportunity for development and cooperation.



President Erdogan highlighted the determination of Gulf countries and Turkey to advance this project, emphasizing the collective commitment to its success. He also acknowledged similar resolve in countries such as the United States, Germany, and Japan."



Addressing Turkey’s role as a NATO member and its interests amid geopolitical tensions, President Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s historical standing as one of the oldest NATO members and its status as one of the alliance's five key nations.



"Turkey is a country that strictly fulfills our duties within NATO," Erdogan stated, also saying it is going to keep doing its part.



