The Israeli Regime Demolishes Three Palestinian Houses In West Bank: Sources

Two houses, including an inhabited one and one under construction, were demolished in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nabcity in the West Bank, while the third house was located in Jericho city, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

“Israel insists on demolishing the Palestinian houses, in a bid to force the Palestinians to leave their lands, in favour of expanding the settlement activities,” the Palestinian Foreign Affairs ministry said, in a press statement.

“The Israeli regime bears responsibility for the demolition of homes, deepening settlement activity, and all illegal unilateral measures in the Palestinian territories,” the ministry added.

Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the issue.

The demolished houses are located in Area C. The West Bank was divided into three areas, according to the Oslo Accords, signed between Israel and the Palestinians in 1993, with Area A under full security and administrative control of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Area B under joint Israeli security control and PA administrative rule, while Area C under full Israeli control.

Since then, Palestinians have complained of the difficulty of obtaining building permits in Area C of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, due to the so-called“impossible” conditions imposed by the Israeli regime for that purpose.

Since the beginning of this year, Israel has demolished more than 303 Palestinian facilities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, that were located in Area C, according to official Palestinian statistics, recently issued by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.– NNN-WAFA

