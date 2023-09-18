In Ukraine, 17,772 Missing Children Found Since War-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 17,772 missing Ukrainian children have been successfully located since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Ukrinform saw.
"According to the data of the Children of War portal, as of September 18, 2023, 1,231 children are considered missing, and 17,772 children have been found," the statement reads. Read also: Ukraine returns 386 children deported to Russia - Lubinets
As reported earlier, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said Ukraine needs the support of its partners to stop the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation and to return every child to their homeland.
MENAFN18092023000193011044ID1107094121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.