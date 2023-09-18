In Ukraine, 17,772 Missing Children Found Since War-Start

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Ukrinform saw.

"According to the data of the Children of War portal, as of September 18, 2023, 1,231 children are considered missing, and 17,772 children have been found," the statement reads.

As reported earlier, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said Ukraine needs the support of its partners to stop the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation and to return every child to their homeland.