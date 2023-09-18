Uae, Egyptian Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Monday to discuss the bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern.
The talks focused on cooperation in the economic, investment and development areas, with a view to serving the interests of the peoples of both countries, news agency WAM reported.
The two leaders addressed variissues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments.
Both sides underscored the importance of working towards peaceful solutions to regional crises through dialogue and diplomacy while bolstering regional peace and stability.
The meeting also reviewed the UAE's upcoming hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).
Both leaders discussed its importance in advancing collective climate action, especially in the areas of sustainability and resource conservation, and delivering mutual benefits to all in efforts to achieve a better future for humanity.
They reiterated keenness to continue engaging in consultation and strengthen joint Arab action to address regional and international challenges as the and Egypt work to enhance security and stability and foster lasting prosperity for the region's peoples.
Upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi International Airport earlier today, President Al-Sisi was welcomed by President Mohammad bin Zayed who accompanied the Egyptian leader to greet Emirati astronauts on the airport grounds, where an official reception was held to celebrate the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi the from the United States today.
Al Neyadi and his crewmates arrived back tospace station off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on September 4 after completing nearly six months on the International Space Station aboard NASA's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
President Al-Sisi congratulated the team for contributing to Al Neyadi's achievement, describing the journey, the longest by an Arab astronaut, as a source of pride for every Arab. He wished the further progress in all fields. (end)
