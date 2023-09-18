Guterres Calls For Redoubling Efforts To Save Sustainable Development Goals

The UN headquarters hosted meetings of world leaders in preparation for the annual high-level week of the General Assembly, next week, to save the SDGs, launched in 2015, where countries pledged to leave no one behind.

This summit represents the halfway point for the deadline to achieve them in 2030.

Despite some progress, over the years, there have been wide gaps in implementation in all 17 goals, which aim to address all pressing issues from poverty, hunger, and gender equality, to access to education and clean energy.

“Currently, only 15% of the goals are on the right track, and many are going in the opposite direction,” the Secretary-General said.

“The Sustainable Development Goals summit to be held on Monday will be the right moment for governments to come up with concrete plans and proposals to accelerate progress,” he added.