Zelensky: Ukraine protects worldwide morals in war with Russia at highest price

(MENAFN) Ukrainians defend the morals of the whole globe in its war with Russia, compensating the highest price, which is the lives of its citizens.



As declared by a Ukrainian news agency, Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in a meeting with a US news agency.



"We're defending the values of the whole world. And these are Ukrainian people who are paying the highest price. We are truly fighting for our freedom, we are dying. We are not fiction, we are not a book. We are fighting for real with a nuclear state that threatens to destroy the world," he declared.



As stated by Zelensky, Putin is going to employ the danger of nuclear conflict to increase unsteadiness in the United States as well as Europe.



"I think that he's going to continue threatening," Zelensky declared. "He is waiting for the United States to become less stable. He thinks that's going to happen during the U.S. election. He will be looking for instability in Europe and the United States of America. He will use the risk of using nuclear weapons to fuel that [instability]. He will keep on threatening."

