General Staff Shows How Soldiers Of Third Assault Brigade Raise Flag Over Andriivka

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram and published the relevant photos, Ukrinform reports.

The General Staff noted that although the village was liberated by the soldiers of the Third Brigade, it is now under constant shelling and enemy attempts to storm it.

"Nevertheless, it was important to raise the Ukrainian flag here, as it means that Andriivka has completely passed under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the General Staff emphasized.

The task was performed by the soldiers of the Second Mechanized Battalion.

As reported, the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, showed how Ukrainian defenders liberated Andriivka, in the Donetsk region, from the invaders.