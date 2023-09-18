Monday, 18 September 2023 04:03 GMT

Taj Mahal To Machu Picchu: 9 Beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Sites


9/18/2023 7:27:21 AM

(MENAFN- AsiNews) From Taj Mahal to Machu Picchu, these 8 beautiful World Heritage sites captivate with their history, culture, and architectural splendor, each offering a unique journey through time and place



Taj Mahal to Machu Picchu, are 8 beautiful World Heritage sites that captivate with history, culture, architectural splendor, each offering a unique journey through time and place



An enduring symbol of freedom and democracy, this colossal statue in New York Harbor welcomes visitors to the United States



Perched atop towering rock pillars in Greece, these monasteries offer breathtaking views and a spiritual connection to the heavens



Prehistoric mystery in England, Stonehenge consists of massive standing stones arranged in a circle, sparking intrigue about its purpose and origin



This iconic mausoleum in Agra is a UNEWorld Heritage Site and renowned for its exquisite Mughal architecture, including intricate marble carvings and stunning gardens.



Nestled in the Andes, this ancient Inca citadel in Peru is a UNEWorld Heritage site, offering stunning views and a rich history



Cambodia's iconic temple complex, Angkor Wat is a marvel of Khmer architecture, known for its massive towers and intricate bas-reliefs



Renowned for its stunning Parthenon temple, this UNEWorld Heritage site offers breathtaking views of Athens and a glimpse into the rich history of ancient Greece



Carved into rose-red cliffs, Petra's archaeological wonder features stunning rock-cut architecture, including the famTreasury and Monastery



Australia's iconic performing arts venue is an architectural marvel with its sail-like structures, hosting world-class performances

MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107089197

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search