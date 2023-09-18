Taj Mahal To Machu Picchu: 9 Beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Taj Mahal to Machu Picchu, are 8 beautiful World Heritage sites that captivate with history, culture, architectural splendor, each offering a unique journey through time and place

An enduring symbol of freedom and democracy, this colossal statue in New York Harbor welcomes visitors to the United States

Perched atop towering rock pillars in Greece, these monasteries offer breathtaking views and a spiritual connection to the heavens

Prehistoric mystery in England, Stonehenge consists of massive standing stones arranged in a circle, sparking intrigue about its purpose and origin

This iconic mausoleum in Agra is a UNEWorld Heritage Site and renowned for its exquisite Mughal architecture, including intricate marble carvings and stunning gardens.

Nestled in the Andes, this ancient Inca citadel in Peru is a UNEWorld Heritage site, offering stunning views and a rich history

Cambodia's iconic temple complex, Angkor Wat is a marvel of Khmer architecture, known for its massive towers and intricate bas-reliefs

Renowned for its stunning Parthenon temple, this UNEWorld Heritage site offers breathtaking views of Athens and a glimpse into the rich history of ancient Greece

Carved into rose-red cliffs, Petra's archaeological wonder features stunning rock-cut architecture, including the famTreasury and Monastery

Australia's iconic performing arts venue is an architectural marvel with its sail-like structures, hosting world-class performances