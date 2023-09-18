Six Russian Warships On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast With No Missile Carriers Among Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Navy has deployed six warships in the Black Sea, with no cruise missile carriers spotted among them.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.
Also, four Russian Navy vessels remain in the Sea of Azov. Read also: Ukraine can sever Russia's land corridor to Crimea before winter sets in - intel
There is another Russian warship on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia decided to withdraw three large landing ships from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov following a series of Ukrainian strikes that left a large landing ship and a submarine badly damaged in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea.
