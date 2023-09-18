Heavy clashes damage government buildings in Khartoum

(MENAFN) Reports from local media have revealed that several significant administration buildings in the capital city of Khartoum have suffered damage throughout intense clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Unfortunately, specific details regarding casualties remain undisclosed as of now.



Photographs circulating on social media platforms depict plumes of smoke billowing from various structures, including the Justice Ministry, the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization, which is affiliated with the Prime Minister's Office, and the Nile Oil company. All of these buildings in the capital have been struck throughout the clashes.



The armed conflict in Sudan has now persisted for six months, and the confrontations between the army and RSF have notably escalated within Khartoum's city center. This area houses crucial government facilities, financial institutions, and academic institutions, making it a focal point for the ongoing unrest.



According to reports from local media sources, the RSF conducted significant offensives on key military installations on a recent Saturday. These targets included the Army General Command in the city, the Signal Corps located in Bahri, and the headquarters of the Corps of Engineers in Umdurman. The intensification of clashes in these strategic areas underscores the challenges faced in achieving stability in Sudan.

