Fbs Launches #Tradersknowbetter Approach And Social Media Contest

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FBS, a leading global broker, proudly unveils its new #TradersKnowBetter approach, placing traders at the forefront of its mission. The broker relies on traders' needs and enhances platform security and reliability as crucial aspects of online trading. To support the new approach, FBS starts a two-week contest on the brand's social media.
With over 27 million clients globally, FBS has established itself as a reliable broker by prioritizing platform and transaction security to safeguard clients' hard-earned funds. Two brand offerings, FBS Personal Area and FBS Trader App, have gained credibility and enhanced security through such solutions as server colocation with top providers and their robust DDoS protection systems, FBS's own trading proxy Anti-DDoS servers, data encryption for its secure online transmission, and strong ID and card verification of every user.
The new #TradersKnowBetter approach emphasizes the importance of traders' expertise and insights. FBS listens to customers' needs and provides secure and convenient financial services trusted by traders.
To celebrate this new approach, FBS is hosting a #TradersKnowBetter contest from September 11 to September 25, giving traders a chance to be heard and win exciting prizes, including one week of VIP analytics and exclusive FBS merchandise.
Join the contest and ace this excellent opportunity to share your expertise and win valuable rewards. To learn more about the FBS #TradersKnowBetter approach and social media contest, visit .
