Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Executives Speaking At Fastmarkets Conference

Responsible lithium developer Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that two company executives will be speaking at the Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials conference in Amsterdam on 18-20 September, 2023. The conference will provide access to insights and analysis of the battery raw materials market from numerleaders and innovators across the industry.

On Tuesday, September 19, Scott Munro, Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy, and Risk for Lake, will participate in a panel discussion on direct lithium extraction and its potential impact on lithium production.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Lake will share his perspectives on "Mining Meets Oil and Gas: Bringing Lessons Learned to Lithium Production", on Wednesday, 20 September. He will be speaking on the highly transferrable skills of the oil and gas industry to lithium production, and the importance of collaboration across industries and governments to drive the fulfilment of future lithium supply requirements, and ultimately, long term sustainability.

