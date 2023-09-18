Iran Will Not Give Up Its Share Of The Arash Gas Field

Owji added that Iran expects all issues pertaining to the joint field to be resolved through negotiations with Kuwait, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.

Known as Durra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the offshore gas field was discovered in 1967. However, its development has been delayed due to a dispute over ownership between the three countries.

In March 2022, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement to jointly develop the field, but Iran has denounced the agreement as illegal and said it violated previnegotiations.

In July, Kuwait said it would commence drilling and gas production at the gas field without waiting for it to be officially demarcated with Iran.

Iran has officially started gas production at Phase 11 of the South Pars field located in its southern waters, the official news agency IRNA reported. The announcement was made in an inauguration ceremony held in [Read More]

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has announced that Iraq and Iran signed a deal to end the Iranian gas supply crisis to support electricity production in the country. In a televised speech on the [Read More]

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein, calling for expanding Iran-Iraq banking relations. According to a report on Iran's Foreign Ministry's website, the two sides discussed the [Read More]

Famagusta Gazette



