Methanol Institute Welcomes Linde As A New Member

Linde's deep knowledge of the hydrogen value chain and their development of technology to increase methanol's participation in that chain will be important as the energy transition gathers pace.” - Greg Dolan, CEO Methanol InstituteWASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Linde as our newest member. Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining.
Linde's primary business is the manufacturing and distribution of atmospheric gases, specialty gases (such as those used for electronics manufacturing) and process gases such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen for clean fuels such as renewable methanol. Today, Linde has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world.
Linde's expertise covers the entire hydrogen value chain from generation to liquefaction and transport, as well as application in industrial processes and mobility. The company also designs, engineers and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services.
Linde has been optimizing gas processing technologies for 140 years, successfully delivering more than 4,000 plant engineering projects around the globe. Linde's innovative technologies include a proprietary isothermal reactor for methanol synthesis, which has been used in several plants worldwide.
MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "We are very pleased to welcome Linde to MI. Linde's deep knowledge of the hydrogen value chain and their development of technology to increase methanol's participation in that chain will be an important area of concentration as the energy transition gathers pace."
David Burns, VP Clean Energy at Linde noted that "Renewable methanol, has been gaining traction around the world as a strong contender to help reduce emissions in critical sectors, such as the shipping industry. We are glad to join the Methanol Institute and reinforce our commitment to support the energy transition through our well-established hydrogen and carbon dioxide businesses. We look forward to expanding our existing collaborations in the industry.”
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world's leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
