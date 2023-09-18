Qatar Museums Marks 10Th Anniversary Of Al Zubarah Archaeological Site

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums celebrated, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the 10th year anniversary of the inscription of Al Zubarah Archaeological Site as a UneWorld Heritage Site.

The event commemorated the history and cultural legacy of Al Zubarah, highlighting the achievements and challenges of the past decade, and fostering global collaboration for its continued preservation.

The event was attended by esteemed representatives, including H E Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Nassir Al Hinzab, Qatar's permanent representative to UneSalah Khaled, Director and Representative of UneDoha for Gulf States and Yemen, Lazare, World Heritage Committee Director, and other official delegates.

Al Zubarah, located in Qatar, stands as a testament to the region's vibrant past, dating back to the late 18th century when it flourished as a thriving port during the pearl trading era. Its unique urban layout and architectural features offer a glimpse into the maritime and trading activities that shaped the area's history. Recognising its exceptional value, Al Zubarah was inscribed on the UneWorld Heritage List in 2013 for its outstanding preservation and representation of a historic trading port.

Over the past decade, Qatar Museums has led comprehensive conservation efforts to safeguard Al Zubarah's structures, artefacts, and environment. Numerrestoration projects have been successfully completed, preserving the authenticity and integrity of the landmark. Qatar Museums' collaboration with universities and educational institutions to deliver workshops, lectures, and seminars has deepened the understanding of Al Zubarah's heritage. Qatar Museums has outlined a vision for the future development of Al Zubarah, aiming to enhance visitor experiences, expand educational offerings, and further elevate the site's global prominence.

Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, acting CEO of Qatar Museums added:“Under the patronage and leadership of Sheikha Al Mayabint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, we strive to preserve cultural heritage and archaeological sites and preserve the properties of the cultural and historical offerings of Qatar. We also support continued cooperation of all experts in this field to exchange experiences between all organisations. Over the past ten years, Qatar Museums has made great efforts to develop and preserve Al Zubarah Archaeological site, which will preserve the authenticity and integrity of the Historical city.”

​The local communities surrounding Al Zubarah have also played a vital role in its preservation and promotion, showcasing a strong sense of ownership and pride in their heritage. This partnership has strengthened the site's significance not only on a national level but also within the global community.

Dr. Fatema Al Sulaiti, Director of International Cooperation & Government Affairs at Qatar Museums, expressed her enthusiasm for the event:“Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Al Zubarah Archaeological Site during the 45th session of the UneWorld Heritage Committee in Riyadh enhances Qatar Museums efforts and other concerned institutions in Qatar to preserve this world heritage site.”