Jiyad: Iraq Petroleum Sector Chronicle, Volume 5

Iraq Petroleum Sector Chronicle - Convergence of Challenges and Existential Threats

Preface, Introduction and Executive Summary

My new book, Iraq Petroleum Sector Chronicle-Volume 5 , covers the dramatic 2014, year of converging challenges and existential threats in Iraq. The book was recently published by Lambert Academic Publication.

This article comprises two parts: The first is the text of the "Preface" kindly written by Dr. Hussain Al-Shahristani, former Minister of Oil and former Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs; the second is my Introduction and Executive Summary of the current book.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with the former Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES) , London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq's Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan. He is now based in Norway (Email: mou-jiya(at)online.no, Skype ID: Ahmed MoJiyad). Read more of Mr Jiyad's biography here .