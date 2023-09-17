Azerbaijan's Export To Tajikistan Goes Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 18. Azerbaijan's exports to Tajikistan amounted to $4.062 million from
January through August 2023, Trend reports.
Data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reveals that
this figure increased by almost 9 percent compared to the same
months in 2022 ($3.728 million).
However, Azerbaijan's imports from Tajikistan totaled $40,630
during the period under review, marking a 60 percent decrease
compared to the corresponding months of the previyear
($100,500).
The overall trade turnover between the two countries amounted to
$4.103 million from January through August 2023, climbing 7 percent
compared to the same period in 2022 ($3.828 million).
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by 1.12 percent or
$392.1 million from January through August 2023, year-on-year,
rising from $35.1 billion to $35.5 billion.
Exports from Azerbaijan totaled $24.3 billion, which is a $1.89
billion or 7.2-percent decrease year-on-year. Imports in the
reporting period increased by $2.2 billion or 25.73 percent
year-on-year, reaching about $11.1 billion over the previ$8.8
billion.
According to the Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, the country's
foreign trade turnover amounted to approximately $4 billion from
January through July 2023, down by 3.5 percent compared to the
similar months in 2022. Throughout this period, the country
maintained trade relations with 111 countries worldwide.
MENAFN17092023000187011040ID1107085740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.