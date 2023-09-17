Arrogant multimillionaire spoils for class conflict

(MENAFN) Tim Gurner, creator of the real estate firm Gurner Group, with an assessed net worth of USD584 million, has gone viral following a remark he stated at the Financial Review Property Summit in Sydney this week.



The Australian multimillionaire stated, “We need to see unemployment rise. Unemployment has to jump 40-50%, in my view. We need to see pain in the economy. We need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around.” This radical declaration imitates the truth of the matter that class conflict is in fact actual – and it’s not employees initiating it.



He also stated that employees have been “paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years,” which is definitely not true. In the Western realm, salaries have been dissociated from efficiency for tens of years, with the latter increasing while the previous has festered. Any diffident improvements made throughout the Covid-19 pandemic have mostly vanished.



