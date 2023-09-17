GPCA signs MoU with GCC Accreditation Center (GAC) in Historic Industry Milestone

(MENAFN- GPCA) Manama, Bahrain, 16 September 2023 – The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GCC Accreditation Center (GAC) to collaborate in the area of conformity assessment and accreditation and develop sustainable solutions for the petrochemical and chemical industry in the GCC region that will contribute to establishing a robust quality infrastructure.



The MoU will establish a framework that aims to improve the efficiency of conformity assessment processes in the region and ensure that chemical and petrochemical products and processes meet specified standards and regulations. Additionally, it is aimed at streamlining accreditation procedures, fostering conformity across various certification activities, and establishing a robust quality infrastructure within the GCC region.



Recognizing the critical importance of environmental preservation, the MoU highlights a shared commitment by both GPCA and GAC to combatting plastic waste. The agreement will involve the adoption of an efficient plastic pellets, flakes and powder management scheme to address plastic material leakage and safeguard marine environments and marine wealth regionally and globally, underlying GPCA members’ commitment to the Operation Clean Sweep® program and foster a sustainable and circular plastic economy.



Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “I welcome this valuable partnership with the Gulf Accreditation Center which marks a significant milestone in the history of the region’s chemical and petrochemical industry, underlying its commitment to accountability, transparency and compliance. Together we will collaborate closely on raising the bar and welcoming a new era in conformity assessment and accreditation across the industry in the region.”



Eng. Moteb Al-Mezani, Director General of GAC, commented "We are thrilled to support the initiatives of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) and contribute with GAC internationally recognized accreditation services to achieve the goals of this Memorandum of Understanding that reflects our joint dedication to fostering excellence and sustainability in the chemical and petrochemical industry within the GCC region. Together, we will pave the way for a future marked by accountability, transparency, and compliance, ensuring that our industry meets the highest standards and contributes to a cleaner, more environmentally responsible world."





