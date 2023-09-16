Abu Dhabi Market Tops Arab Stock Exchanges With $25Bn Gains

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was the best performer among Arab stock exchanges last week, increasing its market value by 3.37%, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF). The AMF's weekly report showed that the ADX's market capitalisation rose from $744.8bn to $769.8bn, adding more than $25bn in value.
The report also provided the market capitalisation of other Arab stock exchanges at the end of last week. The Saudi Exchange was the largest with about $3trn, followed by the Dubai Financial Market with $187.3bn and the Qatar Stock Exchange with $165.6bn. The BouKuwait was valued at $135.4bn, while the Muscat Stock Exchange and the Casablanca Stock Exchange were close to each other with $61.5bn and $59.4bn respectively.
The Egyptian Exchange had a market capitalisation of $42.1bn, followed by the Amman Stock Exchange with $23.8bn and the Bahrain Bourse with $20.2bn. The Beirut Stock Exchange was worth $18.6bn, while the Palestine Exchange and the DamasSecurities Exchange were the smallest with $4.95bn and $3.96bn respectively.
