Exit Polls Predict Ruling Bloc's Win In India's Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Jun 2 (NNN-PTI) – Exit polls, released by private survey agencies, predicted a victory for India's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday, when the seven-phase voting process ended.
With a caution that“exit polls do not always get it right,” the NDTV quoted four exit polls as predicting a landslide victory for Modi-led NDA, against the opposition Political parties' alliance INDIA, or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
More exit polls by other private survey agencies were being released till this report was filed. The real electoral scenario in the country would be clear on Jun 4, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to announce the official election results.– NNN-PTI
