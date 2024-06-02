Azerbaijan And Kyrgyzstan Discuss Military Medicine Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the bilateral military cooperation plan signedbetween the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic, ameeting was held between representatives of both countries at theMedical Directorate of the of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani DefenseMinistry.

At the meeting, the acting head of the Medical Directorate ofthe Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel AnarIsmailov, and the head of the Medical Directorate of the Ministryof Defense of Kyrgyzstan, Colonel Amanbay Matisakov, exchangedviews on the prospects for the development of cooperation in thefield of military medicine, and also discussed other issues ofmutual interest

Then the representative of Kyrgyzstan visited the Main ClinicalHospital of the Ministry of Defense, the Central Military Clinic,the Central Dental Clinic, the Center for Sanitary andEpidemiological Control, the Center for Forensic MedicalExamination and Pathological Anatomy and got acquainted with theactivities of doctors serving in the field of militarymedicine.