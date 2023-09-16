Iran Seized Two Foreign Tankers Smuggling Fuel In Southern Waters

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Sept 17 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), seized two foreign tankers, carrying more than 1.5 million litres of smuggled fuel, in the country's southern waters, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
The Panama- and Tanzania-flagged tankers were seized by IRGC's naval forces, stationed in the south-western port city of Bandar-e Mahshahr, the Mehr quoted Mohammad-Sharif Shirali, deputy commander of IRGC's third marine zone, as saying.
He added that, the two tankers, which smuggled Iran's diesel in an organised manner, were confiscated under a judicial order.
Shirali noted that 37 crew members on board the two tankers have been referred to the country's judicial authorities.– NNN-IRNA
