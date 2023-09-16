Iran Seized Two Foreign Tankers Smuggling Fuel In Southern Waters

The Panama- and Tanzania-flagged tankers were seized by IRGC's naval forces, stationed in the south-western port city of Bandar-e Mahshahr, the Mehr quoted Mohammad-Sharif Shirali, deputy commander of IRGC's third marine zone, as saying.

He added that, the two tankers, which smuggled Iran's diesel in an organised manner, were confiscated under a judicial order.

Shirali noted that 37 crew members on board the two tankers have been referred to the country's judicial authorities.– NNN-IRNA

