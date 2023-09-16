Amari Dhaka 10 Minutes Away From Hsia By Elevated Expressway

Harbhans Burns, General Manager of Amari Dhaka said this in an interview with The Bangladesh Monitor recently.

"Featuring 134 well-appointed rooms and suites, including the junior suite with panoramic views of the beautiful Banani Lake, the hotel's comfortable and generously sized rooms provide guests with the perfect haven needed after a long day of sightseeing or business meetings," mentioned the General Manager.

Using the freshest ingredients to create international favourites catering to all tastes, Amari Dhaka offers a selection of food and beverage outlets that encourage visitors to come together and feel at home, further mentioned Burns.



The hotel's signature outlet Amaya Food Gallery features open-kitchens and an eclectic mix of Thai, Indian and Continental cuisines, offering the best of Asian cuisine with a modern twist.

The extensive menu features a variety of dishes from across the region including local favourites as well as international dishes catering to all tastes. A la carte menu is also available, informed the General Manager.

Another outlet of the hotel, Cascade, offers guests a laid back atmosphere. Cascade provides the ideal setting for a quick lunch meeting or for relaxing with family and friends over tea, coffee and light snacks. It also remains open 24-hours, making it perfect for satisfying late-night cravings, expressed Harbhans Burns.



Bakery items and take away menu is also available from the Bakery by Amari Dhaka.

Last but not the least, the hotel's popular rooftop bar Deck 41 offers panoramic views of the city skyline, making it an ideal place to lounge in the evening after a long day of meetings with its selection of cocktails and light snacks.



Also, to help beat the afternoon heat, Amari Dhaka features a swimming pool, including a kid's pool.

Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the fully equipped Fit Centre which also features a sauna to help relieve tired muscles after a workout.



Located on the rooftop, Breeze Spa at Amari Dhaka features three treatment rooms, a Turkish bath, a Sauna and Jacuzzi.

Providing guests with a haven away from the bustling city below, the spa offers a range of treatments including blissful one-hour aromatic massages, traditional Thai Massages and Hamman treatments, noted Burns.



Furthermore, Amari Dhaka is ideal for every occasion, from small business meetings to banquet events and weddings. The property features four function rooms ranging from the 65 square metres Karishma meeting room which can host up to fifty guests for a sit-down dinner to the 303 square metre Eden Grand Ballroom, which can welcome up to 250 guests for cocktails or sit-down dinners.



Guests' travel experience is further elevated with the hotel's customer centric transportation service. The hotel provides shuttle, airport pick up and drop, Mercedes services, among others, according to the General Manager of the hotel.

Felicitations to The Bangladesh Monitor

The General Manager extended his heartfelt congratulations to The Bangladesh Monitor on its 32nd anniversary.

"This is a momentmilestone that reflects your unwavering commitment, dedication, and exceptional contributions to the travel and tourism sector as a pioneering tourism newspaper. Here's to many more years of success, innovation, and meaningful contributions to the industry," concluded Burns.