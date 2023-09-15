Kuwaiti Charity Honors Expatriate Female Students Of Al-Azhar University

Meanwhile, Sara Al-Mutairi said the Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects in Cairo Sara Al-Mutairi was keen on care for foreign students studying at Al-Azhar University and considers them as "guardians of the message of Islam." In statements to KUNA, she said the office's participation in the honoring of the expatriate students stemmed from Kuwait's conviction that good education is the key to knowledge and enlightenment.

Al-Mutairi thanked the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf for preparing educational courses for expatriate students, which contribute to spreading enlightened thought, correcting misconceptions, and dealing with the morals of Islam.