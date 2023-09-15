Baku Holds 4Th Meeting Of Prosecutors General Of Member-States Of Eco

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On
September 15, the 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the
member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization, of which
Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992 and has been chairing since
2023, was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy Secretary
General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the prosecutors
general of Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and
Tajikistan, delegations headed by the Minister of Justice of
Türkiye and the deputy prosecutor general of Turkmenistan, as well
as the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran and the Permanent
Representative of Azerbaijan to the Economic Cooperation
Organization Ali Alizadeh.
The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev
welcomed the guests and noted that the 4th meeting of the
Prosecutors General of the member countries of the Economic
Cooperation Organization falls on the 100th anniversary of the
architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan,
world-fampolitician and national leader of the Azerbaijani
people, Heydar Aliyev, stressing that the great leader has always
attached great importance to the country's relations with the
Organization for Economic Cooperation. He noted that the Economic
Cooperation Organization was one of the first organizations that
Azerbaijan joined after the restoration of its independence.
In addition, Deputy Secretary General Jandos
Asanov, congratulating the participants of the 4th meeting of the
Prosecutors General of the member countries of the Economic
Cooperation Organization, noted that Azerbaijan, as a country that
always supports regional and international economic initiatives and
makes a great contribution to this work, cooperates with the member
countries in a number of priority areas, including in the areas of
trade, investment, energy, the environment, and crime control.
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev informed the
participants about the legal reforms carried out under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the achievements of the
country in crime control.
Presentations were made on varitopics, including
the positive results achieved by countries in combating drug
smuggling, cybercrime, and other crimes, as well as the topic of
the digitalization of the prosecutor's office.
In general, organizational issues were considered at
the event, and a protocol and a declaration on the results of the
meeting were adopted.
A memorable photo was taken at the end of the
meeting.
MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107078384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.