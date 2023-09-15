Okx Switches Mclaren Mcl60 Race Car To Stealth Mode For Singapore Grand Prix

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said in his statement on the subject:



“Our partnership with OKX continues to go from strength to strength, and it's really great to celebrate our partnership with this fantastic new finish. With Stealth Mode, we aim to bring excitement and innovation to these two big races in Singapore and Japan by changing the colors of our racing cars. We hope our fans love this new look as much as we do and enjoy our fan event, and have the opportunity to connect with our team. OKX is a firm supporter of our journey as McLaren, and we are proud to bring our partnership with OKX to life on the track with the global Formula 1 platform.”



OKX's Marketing Director Haider Rafique said in his statement:



“Success on the track and in the Web3 world is only possible with teamwork, creativity and innovation. These common principles inspired Stealth Mode. We are also celebrating F1's return to the Asia Pacific region, which, in many ways, is the epicenter of Web3.“As Stealth Mode hits the track this weekend, we wish good luck to Lando and Oscar, who we hope will deliver a strong performance with the MCL60.”

