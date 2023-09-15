Okx Switches Mclaren Mcl60 Race Car To Stealth Mode For Singapore Grand Prix

(MENAFN- B2Press) TURKEY - OKX, the Official Principal Partner of McLaren Racing and the McLaren Formula 1 Team and the technology company playing a leading role in building the future of the Web3 ecosystem, announced today that McLaren will be participating in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix (September 15-17) and the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix (September 22-24). Also introduced is the limited edition Stealth Mode coating design for MCL60 F1 cars.
Jointly designed by OKX and McLaren, Stealth Mode will change McLaren's trim color, highlighting black instead of the team's classic color, papaya orange. This stylish and simple design represents the two brands' belief in embracing change and innovation while working hard to achieve excellence behind the scenes.
The MCL60 in the new Stealth Mode was showcased at a special media event held at the Lantern, Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore on Wednesday, September 13. OKX's Marketing Director Haider Rafique, McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and McLaren Racing's Partnerships and Acceleration Program Manager and Executive Director Matt Dennington attended the event.
A special limited edition t-shirt will also be available for sale at the McLaren Store, and a limited number will be given as gifts to the participants of the Web3 conference Token2049, which will be held in Singapore before the race.
OKX will host the McLaren-themed fan event OKX Race Club in Chijmes, Singapore, to give fans an even closer look at Stealth Mode. At OKX Race Club, which will run from Thursday, September 14 to Sunday, September 17, the Stealth Mode show car will be exhibited throughout the weekend of the race, and racing simulators, gifts and surprise guests will also be waiting for the participants at the event. You can get your tickets for OKX Race Club, whose official opening will be held on Thursday, September 14, at 14.00 (SGT), free of charge here.
Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said in his statement on the subject:
“Our partnership with OKX continues to go from strength to strength, and it's really great to celebrate our partnership with this fantastic new finish. With Stealth Mode, we aim to bring excitement and innovation to these two big races in Singapore and Japan by changing the colors of our racing cars. We hope our fans love this new look as much as we do and enjoy our fan event, and have the opportunity to connect with our team. OKX is a firm supporter of our journey as McLaren, and we are proud to bring our partnership with OKX to life on the track with the global Formula 1 platform.”
OKX's Marketing Director Haider Rafique said in his statement:
“Success on the track and in the Web3 world is only possible with teamwork, creativity and innovation. These common principles inspired Stealth Mode. We are also celebrating F1's return to the Asia Pacific region, which, in many ways, is the epicenter of Web3.“As Stealth Mode hits the track this weekend, we wish good luck to Lando and Oscar, who we hope will deliver a strong performance with the MCL60.”
