Projects To Be Implemented By Wb In Kyrgyzstan Next Year Named

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. Six
projects, totaling $201.4 million, are planned to be implemented in
Kyrgyzstan with the participation of the World Bank (WB) in 2024,
This was said during a meeting between Ruslan Tatikov, Deputy
Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan, and World Bank
Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova. During
the meeting, the sides discussed the program of planned projects in
partnership with WB for the financial years 2023–2025.
The projects that WB will be implementing in Kyrgyzstan
in 2024 include:
1. Kyrgyzstan Resilient Landscape Restoration
Project
2. Additional financing within the framework of the
CASA-1000 project
3. Additional financing within the framework of the Digital
CASA-Kyrgyzstan project
4. Additional financing for the Heat Supply Improvement
Project
5. A third project for additional financing of sustainable
water supply and sanitation
6. Regional Economic Development Project for
Kyrgyzstan
The parties also discussed WB's partnership program with
Kyrgyzstan for the financial years 2024–2028.
According to Ruslan Tatikov, the new partnership program
encompasses all key issues outlined in Kyrgyzstan's national
development program until 2026, supports the country's new
initiatives, and focuses on three vital sectors: energy, water
resources, and agriculture.
