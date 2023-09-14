Socar President Meets With Itfc Ceo (Photo)

The sides expressed satisfaction with the long-term fruitful relations between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank, and the importance of projects implemented by the bank in Azerbaijan in variareas, including in the energy sector was noted.

During the meeting, information was presented on investment projects implemented by SOCAR, it was noted that the sustainable production of hydrocarbon resources, the development of renewable energy sources, as well as the introduction of digital and innovative technologies were identified as priority areas.

The parties reviewed potential opportunities for cooperation in the areas of infrastructure projects, renewable energy sources, decarbonization and digitalization, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.