Socar President Meets With Itfc Ceo (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14 . President of
the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met
with Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade and
Finance Corporation (ITFC), Trend reports.
The sides expressed satisfaction with the long-term fruitful
relations between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank, and
the importance of projects implemented by the bank in Azerbaijan in
variareas, including in the energy sector was noted.
During the meeting, information was presented on investment
projects implemented by SOCAR, it was noted that the sustainable
production of hydrocarbon resources, the development of renewable
energy sources, as well as the introduction of digital and
innovative technologies were identified as priority areas.
The parties reviewed potential opportunities for cooperation in
the areas of infrastructure projects, renewable energy sources,
decarbonization and digitalization, and exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107071141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.