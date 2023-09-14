Ukraine's President Meets With South Korea's Infrastructure Minister

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We are adding new economic specifics to our relations with the Republic of Korea. I met with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong and Korean business representatives. I called for active work on the Ukrainian market. I am confident that such cooperation will enableto provide new jobs and new economic growth for both Ukraine and the Republic of Korea," Zelensky said.

Earlier reports said that South Korea would provide Ukraine with an additional $2.3 billion in aid for post-war reconstruction.

Photo credit: Office of the President