We See Interest Of Central Asian Companies In Alat Free Economic Zone- President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. We see
interest of Central Asian companies in Alat Free Economic Zone,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the
5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in
Tajikistan, Trend reports.
“The growth of mutual trade and investments is one of the key
factors of the bilateral cooperation. It is gratifying that the
figures in both of those directions indicate consistent growth.
Last year the trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the Central
Asian countries increased more than 3 times. During 7 months of
this year – for another 50%. Joint investment funds have been
established, and with over $1 billion of investments for the coming
3 years have been agreed. We are already implementing many projects
in the sphere of industrial cooperation, machine-building,
automobile industry, shipbuilding and agriculture, namely cotton
production, sericulture, horticulture and livestock farming.
Investment projects in hotel business and tourism are at the
initial stage of implementation. We see the interest of Central
Asian companies in the Alat Free Economic Zone established recently
in Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.
