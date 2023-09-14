Kuna, Wam Chiefs Discuss Cooperation

SHARJAH, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatmah Al-Salem held talks on Thursday with his her counterpart of the news agency (WAM) Mohammad Rayssi cooperation among news agencies and media outlets for dealing with hurdles emerging in the sector.

Dr. Al-Salem, Al-Rayssi and their companions held the talks during the World Media Forum at Sharjah Expo center, held ahead of the international forum for government contact 2023.

The KUNA director general affirmed necessity of cooperation with strategic partners within the GCC, Arab and international quarters, namely with WAM, for dealing with obstacles hindering full-scale overhaul of the media.

She indicated that the responsibilities on the news agencies' shoulders have grown larger in the shadow of the noticeable growth of the technological and digital progress worldwide.

Al-Rayssi lauded the cooperation with KUNA, noting that the gathering constituted an opportunity to address issues such as climatic change, food security, green economy concepts and variother issues related to the media namely artificial intelligence. (end) skm.rk