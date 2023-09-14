Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Makes Statement In Response To Armenia's Claims

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada made a statement in
response to the Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement from
September 13, Trend reports.
"Presenting the results of measures taken by Azerbaijan in
response to more provocations against the country's territorial
integrity and sovereignty in September of last year, as well as in
May and November 2021 as "occupation" of Armenia's territories, is
an integral part of the Armenian side's political game," he
said.
It was noted that Armenia, which has kept Azerbaijan's sovereign
lands under occupation for almost 30 years, despite the outcome of
the Second Karabakh war in 2020 and contrary to the trilateral
declaration, has not yet handed over 8 villages belonging to
Azerbaijan, nor has it withdrawn its armed forces, which commit
constant military provocations, from Azerbaijani territories, which
is not only an example of fraud but also a distortion of
reality.
"Everyone knows that the Armenian side proudly speaks about
crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijanis, including
the Khojaly genocide, unlike Azerbaijan, which properly
investigated violations of international humanitarian law during
the war and military operations and is investigating those
suspected of committing such cases," Hajizada added.
He also noted that the source of a serithreat is the
attempts of the Armenian side, which questions the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in its references to the
Karabakh region, to conceal the concentration of forces in the
region and divert attention from provocative actions that Armenia
may undertake at any moment.
"The main condition for peace and stability in the region is
Armenia's renunciation of claims to the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan in words and deeds, withdrawal of all
Armenian armed forces from our territories, cessation of revanchist
policies and actions," the spokesman said.
MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107066969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.