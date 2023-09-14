Ukraine's Navy, Sbu Destroyed Triumf Air Defense System In Yevpatoria - Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Triumf air defense system in Yevpatoria, temporarily occupied Crimea, overnight into Thursday, SBU sources have told Ukrinform.
"Last night, the SBU's military counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria - they destroyed Russia's Triumf air defense system worth $1.2 billion," sources said.
